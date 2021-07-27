Infobip, Konga, Medallion, Others Shine At 2021 Titans of Tech Hall of Fame Awards

July 27, 2021 102

Leading technology solutions providers, entrepreneurs, and advocates in Nigeria gathered at the 2021 Titans of Tech Hall of Fame Awards in Lagos, weekend to celebrate the best of the best in the nation’s burgeoning ICT industry.

Titans of Tech Hall of Fame Awards is designed to celebrate Hi-tech most important movers and shakers; pioneers, Innovators, men, women, organizations and institutions who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in our society. It is a recognition of overall excellence, of unflinching commitment and a lifetime of efforts in the service of ICT, humanity and Nigeria.

The TOT Awards is the authoritative yardstick to measure performance in the West African ICT sector. It is also an avenue to influence policy, network and connect with key industry players.

Infobip Nigeria, a global leader in omnichannel communication emerged as one of the top gainers at the Titans of Tech Awards 2021 as it carted away the prestigious “Outstanding Business Communication Platform Provider of the Year Award.”

Mr. Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, the firm’s Country Manager was on hand to receive the award. Mr Olatayo is an astute information technology executive with over fifteen years of experience in guiding blue-chip, multinationals and Small-scale businesses in West Africa to acquire cutting-edge technologies and implement new ideas on the path to the future. He expressed profound appreciation to the organiser of the event noting that the recognition would spit the firm to continue to seek for and deploy the best solutions to have businesses thrive in the country.

Emerging electronic commerce giant, Konga, received the Most Innovative eCommerce Company of the Year Award. Konga is today a clear leader in the highly competitive Nigerian e-commerce market showing that eCommerce can be profitable. The firm’s omnichannel structure in which it operates both online and offline is one of the advantages that has placed the company upfront and ahead of other players.

The firm has also expanded its reach with its logistic platform Kxpress, established to resolve the perennial challenges of logistics in the industry and indeed the country and KongaPay to ease payment.

Konga was equally conferred with the Hero of COVID19 Pandemic Award for its high-level emergency readiness and proactive actions during the thick of the pandemic that kept it in business, with both staff and customers interacting safely.

The “Telecom Company of the Year Award” went to Medallion Communications; “Most Innovative Fibre Optics Operator of the Year”, IPNX and the “Most Innovative Cloud Storage Provider of the Year” was Cloud flex.

Other winners included Fibre One for “Most Innovative Internet Service Provider of the Year”; TranterIT, “Outstanding loT Provider of the Year” and ICSL, “Most Innovative Broadband Infrastructure Provider of the Year Award”.

Trefoil Networks carted home the “Most Innovative ICT Solutions Provider the Year”; Cedarview Communications, “Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year” and TechEconomy, “Most Innovative Digital Media Platform of the Year”.

The top individual award, “Information Security Personality of the Year”, went to Favour Femi-Oyewole, Group Chief Information Security Officer at Access Bank Plc and “Outstanding Humanitarian of the Year” was conferred on Engr. Anthony Onyokoko, Director Civil/New Lines, Nigerian Railway Corporation.

There were also several special awards to recognise individual contributions to the nation’s ICT space. It was tagged Outstanding Contributions to ICT For National Development Award. The recipients included Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, Yomi Soyinka, Onochie Amasiani, Aderemi Adejumo, Tinuade Oguntuyi and Martins Amos.

Industry leaders, captians of Industry and the media were on hand to witness the processing. Chris Uwaje, Oracle of the IT Industry, Engr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Amos Emmanual, Chairman, Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN), Lagos chapter and founder Innovationbed Africa, Lare Ayoola, Founder, TranterIT Group, Wale Kalejaiye, CEO, Impulse Technologies, Onochei Amasiani, CEO Trefoil Networks, Wale Owoeye, CEO, Cedarview Communications, Engr. Anthony Onyokoko, Director new lines, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Martins Amos, President, CoopEast, Ministry of Commerce, Rivers State Government, Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, Country Manager, Infobip Nigeria, Favour Femi Oyewole, Group head, Information Security department, Access Bank PLC, and Hon. Dele Fasan, representative from the Lagos State government among others.