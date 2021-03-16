fbpx
Infantino Congratulates Pinnick Over FIFA Appointment

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSPORTS

Infantino Congratulates Pinnick Over FIFA Appointment

March 16, 20210140
Infantino Congratulates Pinnick Over FIFA Appointment

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday described Amaju Pinnick as an experienced football administrator following the latter’s election into the Executive Council of the world football governing body.

Infantino in a statement he signed, said Pinnick’s wealth of experience, as well as a passion for the game, will set him aside in his new job.

He said he believes the Delta-born president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will make invaluable contributions that would see to the development of football in the world.

READ ALSO: Joshua, Fury Agree To Two-Fight Heavyweight Unification Bout

While sending his warmest greetings to the NFF boss, Infantino noted that he is looking forward to working with him.

Pinnick was last week elected into the FIFA Executive Council. He was elected as a member of the FIFA Council during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital on Friday.

About Author

Infantino Congratulates Pinnick Over FIFA Appointment
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 16, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
March 5, 20210534

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today March 5, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, March 2021. About 45,283 Firms Default On Full Tax Payment, Says FIRS The Fe
Read More
October 16, 2013051

Anambra Deportees Drags LASG To Court For N1bn Compensation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the action of the Lagos state government that led to the deportation of 76 destitute persons, who were dumped on the Upper Iweka Bridge, Onitsha,
Read More
May 8, 2013063

Govt Urged To Ban Motorcyclists At Ports

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) have been urged to stop the operation of commercial motorcyclists at the Tin Can Island becaus
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.