Infantino Congratulates Pinnick Over FIFA Appointment

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Monday described Amaju Pinnick as an experienced football administrator following the latter’s election into the Executive Council of the world football governing body.

Infantino in a statement he signed, said Pinnick’s wealth of experience, as well as a passion for the game, will set him aside in his new job.

He said he believes the Delta-born president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will make invaluable contributions that would see to the development of football in the world.

While sending his warmest greetings to the NFF boss, Infantino noted that he is looking forward to working with him.

Pinnick was last week elected into the FIFA Executive Council. He was elected as a member of the FIFA Council during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital on Friday.