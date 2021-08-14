INEC Warns Of Fake CVR Registration Portal

August 14, 2021 86

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned the public to be wary of a fake online registration portal for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission gave this warning in a statement issued by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye said that INEC attention had been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on social media, regarding a website for INEC voter registration, separate from the INEC CVR Portal.

According to him, no other agency or private firm has been accredited to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

READ ALSO: Nigeria High Commission In London Shut As Officials Contract COVID-19

He stated that the address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

“INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it,” he said.

“The general public is hereby informed that the INEC continuous voter registration online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org,” he added.