July 13, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC online voter’s registration 2021 (CVR) has begun.

Bizwatch Nigeria learnt that the registration which begins on Monday 28 June will last for a year across all states in Nigeria.

According to the electoral body, the CVR exercise will be carried out in two different ways: online and physical registration at the INEC office close to you.

After opening its portal for registration, the body some days ago announced that it has received over 200,000 applications in one week on the online portal for the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

However, if you are one of those who are finding it difficult to register, below are tips on how to go about it and answers to some frequently asked questions as regards the CVR exercise.

INEC Online Registration Portal 2021: Who is eligible?

According to INEC, only those who have never registered before and are above eighteen years of age are eligible to register.

Also, you can as well register if you just relocated to the country.

What You Need To Know About The Continous Voter’s Registration (CVR) Portal?

To fill form and other document online, then make an appointment on the web portal for a date and time to visit an INEC State or Local Government Area (LGA) office to give their fingerprints and complete the registration. INEC said it is targeting at least 20 million new voters to its existing voters. Registered voters that are having issues with accreditation can apply Voters that their PVC are damaged can also register for replacement of card The portal also help registered voters who wants make changes to their information o n their card.

INEC Online Registration Portal 2021: How To Register?

Continuous voter’s registration can be done in two ways; online and physical registration.

What this means is that all applicants will fill all the necessary data online before proceeding to the INEC office in their local government for fingerprint capturing and they will be provided with the temporary voter’s card.

Visit INEC CVR portal (Continuous Voter Registration) on https://cvr.inecnigeria.org

Select New Registration, Pre Registration or Transfer to other polling units.

Review your Voter registration or Locate Registration centres.

Submit and Update your Voter registration.

How To know Your New Polling Unit?

The Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] announced that it has increased the total number of polling units across the nation.

The total number of polling units in the country for the 2019 election was 119,974.

The electoral body revealed that 56,872 new polling units have created, making it a total of 176,846 polling units across Nigeria.

You can locate your polling unit by using the Polling Unit Locator Tool.

To view your polling unit, click on this link https://www.inecnigeria.org/elections/polling-units/ and follow the steps below;

Select State (This is the state you would be voting in) LGA (This is the LGA in which you live) Select Ward Click “Search”