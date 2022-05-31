INEC To Patner ICPC, EFCC To Curb Vote Buying

May 31, 2022 141

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would partner with Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop vote-buying.

This was made known by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of INEC on Ado-Ekiti, during a meeting with traditional rulers in the state ahead of the election in the state.

Hon. Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu & members of the Commission in a meeting with Traditional Rulers in Ado to seek for their support, appel for peaceful election and to discuss the level preparedness of the Commission to deliver a credible #EkitiDecidea2022 Election. pic.twitter.com/g3mlzjp1Uj — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) May 31, 2022

The INEC Chairman said that the commission would partner with the anti-graft agencies to ensure that candidates or political parties do not induce voters.

He assured that the commission would not condone vote-buying in the coming election in Ekiti on June 18, 2022, as observed in some primaries conducted by political parties in the country recently.

According to him, the only important condition for a credible election is to be free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful.

The INEC chairman said that was why the commission considered it important to meet with the royal fathers in the state to seek their support for a peaceful election.

Yakubu commended the traditional rulers for the peaceful atmosphere he met in Ekiti.

He further urged Ekiti eligible residents to come out and vote on the election day, stressing that their votes count.

“The commission will continue to work and prepare for a peaceful and credible election,’’ Yakubu assured.

Oba Ajibade Alabi of Ilawe Ekiti urged INEC to continue upholding the ideals of a credible election, assuring the chairman that the June 18 governorship election in the state would be peaceful.

Alabi appealed to Yakubu to look into the monetisation of the election process in the country today, adding, “people don’t need to be money bags before they can rule the country.’’

Also, the Elemure of Emure land, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo, pleaded for peace among the political parties contesting the forthcoming election in the state.

He also appealed to security agencies in the state to be nonpartisan before and after the election and ensure the safety of the lives and properties of residents in the state.

The traditional ruler urged politicians in the state to accept the election’s outcome and support whoever emerged winner “as it is not a do or die contest’’.

He assured that the council of Obas in the state would support INEC to ensure a very peaceful election.