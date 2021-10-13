INEC To Determine Transmission Of Election Results

October 13, 2021 86

The Senate on Tuesday gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the sole power to determine the mode of transmission of results.

INEC now has the ability to decide how to transmit election results — either electronically or manually.

Senate also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

Four clauses in the electoral act amendment bill were approved by the senate in ” the committee of the whole” after Senate President Ahmad Lawan put them to voice votes.

A Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi while moving a motion to rescind the earlier decision of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, said there is a need to make “necessary amendments” to the bill.

“After a critical examination of the bill by the senate committee on INEC, some fundamental issues which require fresh legislative action on the following clauses 43, 52, 63 and 87 were observed,” he said.

“Desirous of the need to address the observations by the committee and make necessary amendments; and relying on order 1(b) and 53(b) of the senate standing order.”

Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader, while contributing to the debate said parties should be allowed to use whatever mode of the primary election that suits them.

“The original situation was that the party was left with choices to determine what suits them,” Abaribe said.

“Not all parties have the capacity to do direct primaries. I think we may have to leave it open.”

Also speaking, Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti Central, said the provision for compulsory use of direct primary mode for political parties will ensure that every member of a political party participates in the process.

“With respect to the conduct of primaries, this is to ensure that every party member participates in the process,” Bamidele said.

“It is a way of giving power back to the people.”