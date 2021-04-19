fbpx
INEC Threatens To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congress

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

INEC Threatens To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congress

April 19, 2021057
INEC Threatens To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congress

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to blacklist political parties unable to conduct peaceful congresses.

The electoral umpire said in a statement on Monday that it may not recognise the outcome of violent congresses if the trend does not stop

Recent congresses — particularly those by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — have been marred by violence.

Last week, thugs invaded the PDP zonal congress in the southwest just days before the exercise in the northwest was disrupted after supporters from different camps clashed.

Festus Okoye, INEC spokesman, said the level of violence in the congresses is making it “extremely difficult” for the commission to exercise its oversight responsibility.

He said the commission’s properties are being destroyed in the aftermath while the lives of participants and its staff are endangered.

“This Commission will not stand askance and watch party conventions and congresses degenerate into farcical rituals and violent fiascos that threaten lives and destroy property,” he said.

READ ALSO: Financial Autonomy: Security Officials Deny Lawyers Entry Into National Assembly

“For the avoidance of doubt, INEC will henceforth reconsider its involvement in these events, should they continue to put lives of members of the public and staff of the Commission at risk.

“Henceforth, there will be far-reaching consequences in any situation where party congresses and conventions degenerate into violence and destruction of INEC property. Apart from replacing such destroyed materials, parties may be blacklisted from the receipt of INEC materials for their activities in the future.

“The Commission may also withdraw its staff from monitoring such violent political party meetings, with the resultant non-recognition of their outcomes.”

About Author

INEC Threatens To Blacklist Political Parties Over Violent Congress
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 14, 2013066

Icahn Acquires Large Stake In Apple

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Forbes 26th wealthiest individual, Carl Icahn has acquired a large position in Apple, calling the US technology company “extremely under-valued.”
Read More
January 14, 2014073

Ex-PHCN Staff Protest Non-payment of Entitlements, Anti-labour Policies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports gathered have revealed that workers of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) under aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employee
Read More
July 3, 2014068

Citibank Confirms Nigeria Is Hot Cake For Foreign Investors Despite Security Risk

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Despite Nigeria’s worsening security situation, foreign investors still sees the country as an investment destination,  Citigroup’s country head, Omar
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.