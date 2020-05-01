INEC Set To Meet on May 7 To Discuss Edo, Ondo Elections

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would on May 7 meet to discuss preparations for the conduct of Edo and Ondo governorship elections and upcoming bye-elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Plateau states and plan for resumption of normal activities.

The commission, in a statement issued on Thursday by the National Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Information, Mr. Festus Okoye, noted the advisory and protocols outlined by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on combating COVID-19 on the gradual easing of lockdown from May 4 but said it would meet again on May 7 to review when it would resume work.

According to the statement, the commission said it would meet to review the situation in its offices across the country and adopt a clear roadmap and guidelines for the resumption of activities in line with the announcement by PTF.

Okoye said the exact date for the step-by-step resumption of normal activities in the headquarters, state, and local government offices would be communicated to staff, its stakeholders, and the public after the commission’s meeting.

It also said members of staff earlier designated for the provision of essential services are to continue with their work, while all stakeholders are advised to wait for further communication from the commission on the resumption of normal activities.

INEC added that it understood and appreciated the need for timely resumption of activities in view of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states and the by-elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Plateau states, adding that it’s doing everything possible to observe critical protocols that would make for the seamless and gradual restoration of normalcy.

Source: THISDAY