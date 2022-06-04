BREAKING: INEC Says It No Longer Trust CBN With Sensitive Election Materials

fbpx

June 4, 2022070
INEC Says It No Longer Trust CBN With Sensitive Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Charman, Mahmood Yakubu has stated that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) can no longer be trusted. Hence, sensitive electoral materials would will in the meantime no longer be routed through the apex bank.

Responding to questions in an ongoing dialogue in Elections in Abuja, the INEC chief also specifically noted that, beginning from the Ekiti state Governorship election, the commission would not keep its sensitive materials with the CBN.

Yakubu explained that the decision not to keep sensitive electoral materials with the CBN anymore is to avoid a situation of compromise in the forthcoming general elections.

More to follow…

INEC: 20m PVCs Have Not Been Collected
