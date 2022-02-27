INEC Reveals New Dates For 2023 Elections

February 27, 2022 129

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Saturday announced new dates for the upcoming 2023 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the National Chairman of the commission made this known at a news conference in Abuja, the Federal capital.

The National Chairman said that the Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while governorship and state houses of assembly elections will hold on March 11, 2023.

Yakubu also explained that the new date is to allow for conformity with the provisions of the Electoral laws which says that elections notice be published at least 260 days before the elections.

The INEC boss revealed that the Electoral guidelines will also be published in due course.

The IEC Chairman listed the critical activities in the timetable and their implementation dates:

Publication of Notice of Election – Monday 28th February 2022.

Conduct of party primaries, including the resolution of disputes arising from them – Monday 4th April 2022 to Friday 3rd June 2022.

Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online portal for Presidential and National Assembly election – 9.00 am on Friday 10th June 2022 to 6.00 pm on Friday 17th June 2022.

Submission of nomination forms to INEC via the online nomination portal for Governorship and State Assembly elections – 9.00 am on Friday 1st July 2022 to 6.00 pm on Friday 15th July 2022.

Commencement of campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly election – Wednesday 28th September 2022.

Commencement of campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – Wednesday 12th October 2022.

Last day of the campaign by political parties for Presidential and National Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 23rd February 2023.

Last day of the campaign by political parties for Governorship and State Assembly elections – midnight on Thursday 9th March 2023.