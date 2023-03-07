INEC Releases List Of 358 Reps-elect Members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has released the full list of members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives.

Recall that the National Assembly elections were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election.

Following the elections, a new set of members, however, with returning familiar faces, will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Red and Green chambers, in the next four years.

Among the new faces in the House of Reps are 34 members of the Labour Party, who defeated rivals from the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition Peoples Democratic Party to clinch a seat for themselves and their party in the National Assembly.

Meet your representatives below