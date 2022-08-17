INEC Redeploys 385 Electoral Staff Nationwide

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed on Tuesday that two if its Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) have been redeployed.

INEC also said that eight directorate level staff have also had their postings changed.

“The public may recall that on 24th March 2022, the Commission redeployed 385 staff nationwide. On that occasion, the Commission announced that this will be a routine exercise which will continue from time to time,” a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said.

“In line with the extant policy, the Commission hereby redeploys two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) and eight directorate level staff as follows:

