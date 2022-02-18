fbpx

INEC Receives Fresh Orders From Reps Ahead Of 2023 Elections

February 18, 20220137
The House of Representatives (reps) on Thursday issued fresh orders to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy urgently physical enumerators and other assistance to conduct new voter registration across all the federal constituencies.

INEC had put in place machinery for a virtual Continuous Voters Registration (CVR), however, the lawmakers do not seem satisfied with the online process.

The lawmakers are worried that the online registration process will not cover all constituencies and lead to the disenfranchisement of Nigerians and voter apathy.

The House also wants the electoral umpire to situate voting points in safe areas only. This followed a motion by Rep. Abubakar Yalleman.

Security

Meanwhile, the House through a motion is urging the Federal Government to provide body cameras for all security operatives on duty across the country.

This, according to the House, will help address allegations of harassment, extortion, and extra-judicial killings of citizens by security operatives, as well as protect them.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

