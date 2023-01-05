INEC Receives Final Shipment Of BVAS Ahead Of 2023 Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received the final shipment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) machines ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Commission’s Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known on Wednesday.

He stated that INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, national commissioners, and senior officials were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Tuesday to receive the BVAS.

Okoye stated that the Commission established four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt to facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines.

He stated that several flights over the last four months delivered the BVAS to designated airports for movement to Federation states ahead of the elections.

According to the INEC commissioner, with the arrival of the last flight in Abuja on Tuesday, the Commission has now received the required number of BVAS for all polling units in the country, as well as extra machines in accordance with its contingency provisions for all critical election materials.

He went on to say that the Commission appreciates all Nigerians’ support in its determination to hold free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive general elections in 2023, made possible by the use of technology.

The BVAS is one of the major technologies that INEC will use to ensure credible and transparent elections next month.