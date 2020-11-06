INEC Presents 2019 General Elections Report

November 6, 2020 68

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented 2019 general elections report.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mamood Yakubu, made the presentation while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He started with an explanation that the document contained two reports – the Report of the Stakeholders’ Retreat of the 2019 General Elections and the Report of the Election itself by the commission.

Professor Yakubu gave an analysis of the reports to include preparations, conducts, and post-election events.

He noted that the reports contained 180 recommendations, some recommendations which require administrative actions by the commission were already being executed.

According to the INEC chief, the execution of the recommendations led to the improvements in governorship elections conducted in Edo and Ondo.

He, however, stated that other recommendations in the reports would require legislative backings by the National Assembly to be implemented.

Professor Yakubu believes the two reports will help to strengthen the commission to deliver free, fair, and credible elections in the country.

He informed journalists at the briefing that hard copies of the reports would be widely distributed, while soft copies would be made available on INEC’s website by Monday.