INEC Orders Voters Not To Take Phones Into Voting Booths

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintains that voters are not permitted to bring their phones into the voting booths ahead of the upcoming general elections.

At the inaugural press conference on Thursday, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu expressed concern about vote buying.

He does, however, believe that the vices will be addressed.

Yakubu stated that the sensitive materials are currently being delivered to local government areas, despite the fact that all materials have been distributed to states. Non-sensitive materials, he claims, were deployed two months ago.

The INEC Chairman reiterated that 240 polling units do not have voters, and that the staff that will be deployed for the elections has been trained.

Yakubu also revealed at the briefing that 87 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected so far in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

He stated that the current voter register contains more than 94 million voters, but that the Commission will continue to clean it up using technology in the future.

In addition, the INEC chairman stated that 1,642,385 polling units and collation center agents from political parties will take part in the elections.

He also stated that the Commission has fully recovered from recent attacks on her facilities in various states.

According to Yakubu, the purpose of the daily briefing is to keep stakeholders up to date as events unfold leading up to and during the election.