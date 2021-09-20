INEC Office Set On Fire In Enugu

September 20, 2021 57

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education confirmed this incident via a statement on Sunday.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, resulted in extensive damage to the store’s section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There were no casualties during the incident.”

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation,” the statement added. “This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

Okoye commended the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the police, the Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.