fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

INEC Office Set On Fire In Enugu

September 20, 2021057
INEC Office Set On Fire In Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State has been set ablaze by unknown persons.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education confirmed this incident via a statement on Sunday.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, resulted in extensive damage to the store’s section where election materials are kept.

“Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There were no casualties during the incident.”

“The identity or motives of attackers are unknown while the incident has been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation,” the statement added. “This unfortunate incident is the first since the last attack on our facilities four months ago in May 2021.”

Okoye commended the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the police, the Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu Local Government Neighbourhood Watch.

About Author

INEC Office Set On Fire In Enugu
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 8, 20140152

China Imposes Restrictions On Instant Messaging Services

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chinese government has passed new regulations that will require Chinese users of instant messaging apps to register their real names, and seek approval
Read More
Oshiomole COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 13, 20180169

Oshiomole Wants Obasanjo Tried and Jailed if…

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomole, has said he would have arrested and prosecuted former President Olusegun Obasanjo if he were President Muhammadu
Read More
July 28, 20140144

Commonwealth Games: Team Nigeria Picks Another Weightlifting Gold Medal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigerian weight lifter, Oluwatoyin Adesanmi, yesterday, added a second gold medal to Team Nigeria’s campaign at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, S
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.