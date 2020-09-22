INEC Issues Certificates of Return to Obaseki, Shaibu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued certificates of return to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She commended stakeholders particularly the security agencies for their role in the smooth conduct of the governorship poll.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected by INEC after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday, September 19.

INEC Returning Officer for the poll, Professor Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, declared the governor as the winner on Sunday at the office of the electoral umpire in Benin City, which doubled as the final collation centre.

The governor secured 307,955 of the total votes, 84,336 more votes than his closest rival Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.

Source: Channels TV