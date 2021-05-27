INEC Holds Emergency Meeting On Election Security

May 27, 2021 65

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held an emergency meeting on election security with heads of security agencies at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Yakubu underscored the reason why this emergency security meeting is convened.

Yakubu also outlined activities ahead of the Commission which includes the November 6th Anambra state governorship election and the continuous voters’ registration.

The meeting comes on the eves of recent attacks on INEC facilities in Ebonyi, and some other states.

In attendance at the meeting is the National Security Adviser Babagana Mongunu, the Director-General National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ahmed Abubakar, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) Alkali Usman.

Also in attendance are the representatives of the Chief of Defense Staff, as well as heads of the paramilitaries.

The NSA was the co-chair of the INEC inter-agencies elections security Committee.