INEC Has Not Printed PVCs For 2022 Registrants – Festus Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not printed the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of Nigerians who registered to vote between January 15 and July 31, 2022.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner of INEC, stated this on Channels Television’s program on Wednesday.

Okoye said, “If you are a registered voter, in other words if you belong to the class of 84 million Nigerians that have already registered, you can track your data in our database.

“Secondly, if you were one of those that registered with the Commission during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise between 28th day of June 2021 and 14th day of January 2022, you can track where your Permanent Voter Card is and you will still be in a position to collect it.

“But if you register between the 15th day of January 2022 and the 31st day of July 2022, the implication is that you are not yet a registered voter in the true sense of the word because we have just finished the cleaning up of the voters’ register which is still ongoing.

“So, it is not possible for you to know where your permanent voters card is because we are yet to print your permanent voter cards and we are yet to make these permanent voter cards available for the registrants.”

Free and fair election

He stated that INEC is under pressure to hold free and fair elections in 2023, and that it will be difficult for any politician to compromise the integrity of the electoral process in next year’s election.

Okoye also stated that INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu can only be removed constitutionally if he commits any offense against his office, but he dismissed rumors of his removal.