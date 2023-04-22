INEC Declares Adamawa REC Missing

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it has no knowledge of the location of Hudu Ari, the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Adamawa State, after his criticized behavior during the state’s supplemental governorship election.

Ari sparked outrage when he revealed the supplemental governorship election results in Adamawa State on Sunday while collation was still ongoing.

The ” INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye on Friday said, “we don’t know where he is because, after this particular incident, the Commission wrote him and also called him on the phone. He never returned any of the calls, he never answered any of the calls.

“We asked him to report to the Commission on Sunday we didn’t see him, we asked him to report on Monday we didn’t see him. So up till this moment, he has not reported and we don’t know his whereabouts.”

When asked if he believes Ari will be proclaimed sought for failing to report to the Commission or respond to its calls, Okoye stated that the Nigerian Police is in charge of that.

“Well, that is the responsibility of the Nigerian police. If they feel that his presence is absolutely needed during the investigation and he is nowhere to be found, it is their prerogative and discretion to declare him wanted,” he said.

After suspending the REC, INEC presented his case to President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered Ari’s suspension on Thursday, pending the completion of an investigation by the Inspector General of Police into the REC’s conduct/actions during the Adamawa State Supplementary Election.

According to the INEC National Commissioner, the Commission has received a report from the Inspector General of Police and has begun the process of prosecuting the contentious Adamawa REC.

“We wrote to the Inspector General of Police and Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We have received a response from the Inspector General of Police and they have already commenced an investigation.

“My understanding is that the moment the Inspector General of Police concludes the investigation regarding the REC and every other individual who is involved and a prima facie case is established against the REC the file will be made available to the commission and the commission will begin prosecution of the REC,” he added.