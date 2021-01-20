INEC Contemplates NIN As Requirement For Voter Registration

January 20, 2021 33

The Independent National Electoral Commission may require voters to provide their National Identity Number before getting registered in the continuous voter registration exercise which will be commencing in a few weeks.

This was disclosed by a national commissioner of INEC in an interview granted The PUNCH on Tuesday.

The source stated that this would help the commission curb issues such as underage voting, alien voting, and other challenges associated with registration.

The national commissioner, who wished to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak, said a final decision would soon be reached.

The INEC official explained that the permanent voter card was only supposed to be in use for a maximum of 10 years, adding that most countries rely on a national database and not the Permanent Voter Card for voting.

He said, “The NIN is the ideal. When we want to begin the continuous voter registration, we may consider it because ordinarily, a national identity card is what should be used for voting. When the PVC was introduced, it was meant to be in use for 10 years and the assumption was that within those 10 years, the national identity card would be in use by a majority of Nigerians.

“I can tell you that the NIN will be one of the preconditions for registration when the CVR starts. We are trying to harmonise all databases.”

When contacted on the telephone, the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Nick Dazang, said he could not say for sure if the NIN would be a precondition for registration, adding that meetings were still ongoing.

He said once a final decision had been made, INEC would officially inform Nigerians.