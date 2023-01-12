INEC Commissions Situation Room, Collation Centre Committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established a National Situation Room and Collation Centre ahead of the 2023 general election, where the presidential election results will be collated.

According to the Commission, the exercise will take place at the International Conference Centre in the Federal Capital Territory.

INEC decided not to use university lecturers as returning officers in the 2023 election. The exercise will be conducted entirely by INEC personnel.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, signed the statement.

“The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday, January 5, 2023, and deliberated on several issues, including the location of the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 General Election,” according to the statement.

“As the general election approaches, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated.

“This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc.”

The Committee has the following membership:

Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner – Chairperson Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner – Member Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner – Member Director, Electoral Operations – Member Director, ICT – Member Director, Planning and Monitoring – Member Director, Security – Member Director, Election & Party Monitoring – Member Director, International Cooperation & Protocol – Member Director, Research – Member Director, Health Services – Member Director, Estate, Works and Transport – Member Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman – Member Special Adviser to the Chairman – Member Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman – Member Director, Commission Secretariat – Member/Secretary

“The Situation Room and Collation Centre Committees were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who charged them to commence work in earnest and to discharge their responsibilities diligently.”