INEC Clarifies March 18 Elections, Denies Rumours

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied reports that it will hold supplementary presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, March 18, 2023, alongside governorship and state house of assembly elections.

“The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections. For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced…” pic.twitter.com/RAw93jlfVE — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) March 17, 2023

“The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections,” INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Festus Okoye said in a statement on Friday.

“For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”

Okoye, on the other hand, stated that the previously postponed elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency in Edo State would take place as planned.

The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a news report that conveyed the impression that the Commission intends to conduct supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections together with the Governorship and State Assembly elections that will take place on Saturday 18 March 2023. This is not correct.

The Commission has not scheduled the conduct of supplementary elections arising from the Presidential and National Assembly elections. For clarity, the supplementary elections will take place on a date to be announced by the Commission immediately after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

However, this should not be confused with the two National Assembly elections earlier suspended by the Commission and rescheduled to hold along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections. First is the Enugu East Senatorial District election which was countermanded to allow the Labour Party conduct a fresh primary election to replace its deceased candidate in line with the provision of Section 34(1) of the Electoral Act 2022. The second is the Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency of Edo State following issues with the ballot paper for the election. These are not supplementary but main elections that could not be held earlier.

The public is advised to disregard any report alluding to the conduct of supplementary elections alongside the Governorship and State Aseembly elections tomorrow Saturday 18th March 2023.

Festus Okoye Esq

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

Friday 17th March 2023.

