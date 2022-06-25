INEC Calls Extension Of PVC Exercise ‘Inevitable’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that the commission will extend the deadline for its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The civil society organisations had called for the deadline of June 30, 2022 to be extended to enable more Nigerians register to vote in the 2023 general elections.

INEC “is disposed towards extending the date for the CVR,” Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner said on Friday.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) during the lawsuit had argued that INEC should stop voter registration 90 days before the general elections, the commission says it is constrained by financial and logistic factors.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal High Court is set to rule on a suit brought by SERAP against INEC on June 29, 2022.

“We are convinced that after we make our arguments, the court will be convinced on why we cannot extend the CVR beyond a certain period,” Mr Okoye said.

“But we are convinced, given the enthusiasm of Nigerians, given the new resolve of Nigerians to register, that an extension is inevitable.

“The Commission is disposed towards extending the period for the CVR but not up to the period that some people are canvassing.”