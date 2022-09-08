INEC Begins Recruitment Of Electoral Staff For 2023 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun recruitment for ad hoc staff for the upcoming general elections in 2023.

The electoral umpire urged interested and eligible people to visit its designated portal in a statement posted Wednesday on its official Facebook page.

“The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end, the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022,” the statement partly read.

Ad hoc staff include supervisory presiding officers, presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, registration area technicians, and registration area centre managers.

The commission stated in a letter to all resident electoral commissioners (RECs) signed by A.T. Yusuf, INEC acting secretary, that the online application portal will open on September 14 at 8 a.m. and close on December 14 at 8 p.m.

INEC’s full statement

“The Commission has approved the use of INECPRES and its reactivation for interested applicants who wish to serve as ad-hoc staff for the 2023 general elections,” the letter reads.

“Consequent upon the above, the Commission has directed that all interested applicants with the exception of collation/returning officers must register on the INECPRES to be eligible for selection and deployment as ad-hoc staff in the 2023 general elections.

“To achieve the required number of ad-hoc staff per states, it is important that robust engagement/sensitization by the admin. secs/HOD EOPs/EOs & AEOs under the leadership of the RECs is commenced with the authorities of Federal, State Tertiary Institutions and the NYSC offices (state/government levels).

“The INECPRES is available via 2 links located on the INEC website: www.inecnigeria.org (a link for the Mobile App and the other link is for the web portal).

“The URL of the registration web portal is https://pres.inecnigeria.org. The download link for the INECPRES Mobile App installer (android phones only) is https://inecpres.app.com/pres.

“The help desk/technical support details — Vanity number: 0700-CALL-INEC; Email address: pres@inec.gov.ng. Other helpdesk mobile numbers are as indicated on the portal.”