INEC Assures Nigerians Of High Standards In 2023 Elections

Nigerians have been promised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the upcoming general elections in 2023 will be held to higher standards.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the independent electoral body, made this statement on Friday at the public presentation of the final report on the observation of the 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun, which was hosted by Yiaga Africa in Abuja. Prof. Mahmood Yakubu was ably represented by INEC’s commissioner for information and voter education, Mr. Festus Okoye.

Yakubu acknowledged that the panel will continue to build upon and learn from those who watched the gubernatorial elections.

“But our assurance is that this commission will not lower the bar and we are going to improve and we continue to improve with every election

“All the good practices we deployed in prosecuting the elections under review will also be deployed for the prosecution of the 2023 general election.

“This commission will continue to upload polling unit results to our INEC results viewing portal; this commission will not depart from it.

Yakubu also said there will be inclusiveness in the process in terms of knowing what is going on at the various polling units through INEC’s processes and procedures.

“There are creative and innovative provisions that have been imputed into the Electoral Act 2022 that has changed the framework and dynamics of election management and result management in Nigeria.”

“Unless we have a good knowledge of these documents, it will be very difficult for us to follow the trajectory of the electoral process and some of the innovations and some of the changes the commission we make and we continue to make towards improving the character and content and context of elections.