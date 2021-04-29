fbpx
INEC Announces Plan To Release 2023 General Elections Schedule

April 29, 2021074
INEC To Issue Schedule For 2023 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will release the schedule for the 2023 general elections after the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra state.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a public hearing on the electoral act amendment bill organised in Abuja on Wednesday.

He also said the electoral umpire will introduce far-reaching reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s electoral process.

“By the principle established by the commission, the 2023 general elections will hold on Saturday, February 18, 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today,” he said.

“We hope to release the timetable and schedule of activities for the general election immediately after the Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“In order to do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the national assembly will do the needful in earnest.”

The INEC chairman also called for the prosecution of sponsors of electoral violence, and not just those directly involved such as ballot box snatchers.

“Of the numerous responsibilities carried out by the commission, the prosecution of electoral offenders, has been one of the most challenging,” he said.

“For instance, since the 2015 general elections, 125 cases of electoral offences were filed in various courts out of which 60 convictions have been secured so far, including the most recent one in Akwa Ibom state.

“The commission would like to see more successful prosecution of offenders, not just of ballot box snatchers and falsifiers of election results but most importantly their sponsors.

“We look forward to the day when highly placed sponsors of thuggery, including party chieftains and candidates that seek to benefit from violations of the law are apprehended.”

