INEC Admits Emefiele’s Partisanship, Seeks Alternative

May 13, 2022 137

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has admitted the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele’s partisanship, saying the apex financial institution might no longer be entrusted with sensitive materials as the 2023 elections approach.

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Abuja, chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu responded to a question on the political ambition and partisanship of Emefiele, saying the commission might be forced to find another arrangement for the handling of sensitive materials.

According to Yakubu, the CBN is responsible for the storage and movement of sensitive materials, adding that the commission has never doubted the capacity of the CBN to discharge that responsibility.

He said, “But I understand the context in which the question is asked. But you should also understand the context in which events are unfolding. As we speak, our director, litigation, and prosecution are in court.

“There is a case in court. We have been invited to state our own side of the story. We usually refrain from talking about such issues because there is essentially subjudice.

“But we are already started talking about what alternatives are available to us in case we need to change the arrangement for the handling of sensitive materials. We have started thinking about it. We are aware of the situation. We will watch the situation. We still have 9 months before the next general elections.

“Things may be addressed before then. I want to assure you that we will not jeopardize the conduct of the election by creating a misconception around the situation in the process.”

INEC, according to Yakubu, would partner with the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to check the spending of political parties during the 2023 election.Yakubu added that the provision of the Electoral Act 2022 in the management of results was still basically manual involving the recording of results on forms and their delivery to various levels of collation until declaration and returns are made.