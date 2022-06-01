INEC: 20m PVCs Have Not Been Collected

June 1, 2022 112

No less than 20 million Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) have not been collected. This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at the launch of a campaign designed to encourage people to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, INEC National Commissioner of FCT Mohammed Haruna said existing statistics have it that over 84 million PVCs were printed in 2019.

According to him, while over 72 million were collected, more than 11 million voter cards were left uncollected.

A breakdown of uncollected PVCs

The South-West had the highest number of uncollected PVCs with over 3.4 million, followed by the North-West with over 1.9 million then the South-South with over 1.7 million.

While the North-Central had about 1.5 million uncollected cards, the South-East recorded over 1.4 million, the North-East had over 800,000 and the FCT had about 318,000 uncollected voter’s cards.

“Ahead of the 2019 general elections, there were 84 million PVCs. I think close to 20 million (PVCs have not been collected),” the INEC chief said, adding that “it may be a small percentage but in terms of absolute number, that’s huge. 20 million is probably more than the voters of so many West African countries put together.”