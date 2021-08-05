fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

Industrial Court Stops Finance Minister From Slashing Doctors’ Salaries In Academics

August 5, 20210117
Industrial Court Stops Finance Minister From Slashing Doctors' Salaries In Academics

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, from reviewing downward the salaries and allowances of members of the Association of Specialist Medical Doctors in Academics (ASMEDA).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the claimants; Dr. Christopher Sakpa, Dr. Momoh Mcsionel, Dr. Ahmed Rabiu and Dr. Darlington Akukwu had, for themselves and on behalf of the affected members of ASMEDA.

The Defendants are the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission; Accountant-General of the Federation, and Minister of Finance to court as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, in a ruling on an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the claimants, Martin Agba, held that the order of interim injunction would subsist pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae restrained all the defendants from acting on the contents of the April 22, the letter issued by the salaries commission, pending the determination of the suit.

She also made “an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendants from paying the claimants’ July 2021 salary and subsequent months’ salaries based on the CONUASS and associated allowances pending the determination of the motion on notice.

“A mandatory order of interim injunction on the defendants to pay the claimants’ July 2021 salary and subsequent months’ salaries based on the CONMESS and associated allowances as approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Sept. 29, 2009 which is the status quo as at April 2021, pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

The judge, who ordered that the originating processes, motion on notice together with hearing notices be served on the defendants, adjourned the matter until Oct. 14 for hearing of the motion on notice.

NAN reports that in a motion on notice marked: NICN/ABJ/145/2021 dated July 8 and filed July 12 by Agba, the applicants sought some claims against the defendants.

They asked the court to declare that: “the commission’s letter of April 22, to the Accountant General with reference number: SWC/S/04/S.410/T/86 directing enrolment of the claimants into the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS) and associated allowances is a violation of the presidential directive of Sept. 29, 2009.

They argued that the Federal Government approved and placed the claimants on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and associated allowances and therefore has no legal basis, is null and void and of no effect whatsoever, should be discountenanced and_ retracted forthwith.

They also sought an order of mandatory injunction, directing the defendants to restore the claimants to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and associated allowances as approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Sept. 29, 2009 and with which the claimants have previously for long been paid their salaries until April 2021.

They further sought an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants from using, giving effect, making reference to or in any way acting on the contents of the said letter of April 22.

READ ALSO: Just In: Court Restrains DSS, AGF From Arresting Igboho

They also sought for an order of the court, directing the defendants to pay the differential sum in salaries between CONMESS and associated allowances and CONUASS // paid to the claimants from May 2021 until date of delivery of final judgment in this suit.”

The claimants, who sought the order of the court, directing the defendants to pay the sum of N50 million to them as general and exemplary damages for deliberate breach of extant policy of a government by their stoppage of payment of CONMESS and associated allowances, also prayed the court to direct them to pay N3 million as cost of the legal action.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had, on Sept. 29, 2009, in a circular with reference number: SWC/S/04/S.410/220, approved the new salary structure for medical and dental officers in the federal public service known as CONMESS.

However, in a letter with reference number: SWC/S/04/S.410/T/86 dated April 22, addressed to the Accountant-General of the Federation and signed by the acting Director, Compensation, Adighiogu Chiadi, on behalf of its chairman, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission directed that medical doctors in academics and research institutions should be re-enrolled on CONUASS.

The claimants averred that since the latest directive took effect, their take-home pay had reduced drastically by about 60 percent.

NAN

About Author

Industrial Court Stops Finance Minister From Slashing Doctors’ Salaries In Academics
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 25, 20140118

Angola Upgrades Production Vessel To Rival Nigeria’s Crude Output

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In an attempt to rival one of Africa’s largest producers, Nigeria, ENI SpA (ENI) crews in Angola, Africa’s second-largest crude oil producer, have upg
Read More
May 13, 20140115

Boko Haram Head Threatens More Attack On Abuja, Refineries

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the continued support of external security forces, leader of the outlawed Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau has made another video appearance, daring th
Read More
NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 22, 20160126

‘More Job Opportunities Accessible In Water and Sanitation Sector’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has hinted that the challenges created by lack of access to water and sanitation present job opportun
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.