inDrive Unveils Groundbreaking 2023 User Ride Statistics In Nigeria’s Top Five Cities

inDrive, a leading ride-hailing service, has released compelling data that underscores the significant impact of its unique ‘name your price’ model across Nigeria’s top cities in 2023. This data underscores the company’s commitment to offering fair and accessible transportation solutions in urban areas.

Record-Breaking Numbers in Lagos Lead the Way

The vibrant city of Lagos stands out with an astounding average of nearly 1000 rides per user, a testament to inDrive’s deep integration into the daily lives of city residents. This figure not only reflects the trust and reliability customers place in inDrive but also highlights the company’s dedication to enhancing urban mobility in Africa’s largest city.

Rapid Growth Across Other Major Cities

In addition to Lagos, inDrive has made remarkable strides in other key Nigerian cities:

Abuja

The nation’s capital, where the company launched earlier this year, recorded an impressive average of 212 rides per user. This indicates a strong preference for inDrive’s services among residents for their daily commuting needs.

Ibadan

This historic city, where inDrive launched in April of this year, saw an average of 117 rides per user, demonstrating inDrive’s growing popularity in one of the country’s major academic and cultural hubs.

Benin City

With an average of 99 rides per user, Benin City’s users have showcased a growing reliance on inDrive for their transportation needs, even though the service was launched less than six months ago. This reflects the app’s ease of use and reliability.

Port Harcourt

The oil-rich city reported an average of 54 rides per user, signifying inDrive’s expanding footprint in the southern part of Nigeria.

A Commitment to people-driven Services

These numbers represent more than mere statistics; they embody inDrive’s commitment to providing user-centric services, tailored to the unique needs of each Nigerian city. From bustling Lagos to historic Ibadan, inDrive has become an integral part of urban life, offering a blend of fairness, convenience, and safety to its users.

Looking Forward to 2024

As inDrive continues to grow, its focus remains on enhancing the user experience and expanding services to meet the evolving demands of Nigeria’s dynamic urban landscapes. The company is dedicated to innovating and adapting, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of fair urban transportation solutions in Nigeria.

“As we reflect on a year marked by groundbreaking achievements and unparalleled service integration in Nigeria’s urban tapestry, inDrive stands not just as a provider of rides, but as a beacon of innovation and empowerment in urban mobility.

“From the bustling streets of Lagos to the cultural heart of Ibadan, our journey is more than numbers—it’s about people, progress, and the promise of a more connected Nigeria. Here’s to moving forward together, driving change, one ride at a time.” – Timothy Oladimeji, Business Development Representative, inDrive, Nigeria.