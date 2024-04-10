inDrive Rolls Out Fuel Discount Initiative To Aid Drivers During Fuel Price Surge

In response to the escalating fuel prices in Nigeria, inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform has introduced a new initiative called doXgetY in Lagos State, Nigeria.

This endeavor aims to motivate and assist drivers amidst the economic downturn by providing fuel discounts through TotalEnergies. Rather than simply reacting to market conditions, this initiative demonstrates inDrive’s dedication to driver welfare and seeks to ease the heavy burden of operational costs for newly registered inDrive drivers. Consequently, it offers tangible support during these challenging economic times.

The inDrive doXgetY initiative entails providing fuel vouchers valued at NGN 10,000 each to high-performing inDrive drivers in Lagos.

How it works:

Sign up as a driver on the inDrive platform within the period of March 25th to May 25th.

Complete a minimum of 25 trips within the first two weeks after registration.

Stand a chance to win 10,000 NGN fuel vouchers by meeting the trip completion requirement.

Winners will be chosen every two weeks.

“We recognize the challenges that our drivers are facing due to the recent surge in fuel prices,” said Senior Business Development Representative at inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji.

“Through the doXgetY initiative , we aim to offer tangible support to our drivers and demonstrate our commitment to their welfare during these difficult times.”

inDrive is committed to providing reliable transportation services while prioritizing driver welfare and customer satisfaction. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, inDrive aims to revolutionize the transportation industry in Nigeria.