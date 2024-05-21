inDrive Obtains Operational License in Abuja

As part of its bid to expand operations in Nigeria, inDrive, the globally recognised mobility and urban services platform has received a license to operate public transport services in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, through its Transportation Secretariat, issued a certificate granting the license to the ride-hailing company, which was signed by the Secretary of Transportation, FCT, Barrister Chinedu Enechi. The license was granted after the licensing processes initiated by the ride-hailing company in Abuja concluded.

With this development, the mobility company is now authorised to provide on-demand transport and logistic services using mobile applications in FCT. In February, the FCT administration requested all commercial drivers and vehicles working in the city to register as part of its efforts to check on the rising insecurity in Abuja.

Speaking on the license, Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Business Development Representative at inDrive Nigeria, described it as an exciting and sweet relief for Abuja residents, given the increased clamour for the ride-hailing app’s service in the capital city.

According to Oladimeji, this development has further reinforced the company’s commitment to community empowerment through fair, transparent urban mobility and delivery solutions within Nigeria.

“We are very excited by this great news, as this will go a long way to help us play our part in revolutionising the local transportation system through the provision of safe, unique, affordable, and reliable mobility options, which inDrive is poised to offer to people residing in Abuja’, he said.

With its unique model, inDrive has remained a forerunner in people-first focused transportation services, revolutionising traditional ride-hailing services. inDrive is among the two most downloaded apps in two consecutive mobility companies worldwide. It currently provides coverage and reaches more than 16 cities in Nigeria. The list of cities includes Lagos, Benin City, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Jos, Enugu, and Owerri, among others.

With this license, the ride-hailing app will be able to provide mobility options for passengers and contribute to the socio-economic growth of the nation’s capital via an accessible and interconnected urban mobility system.

inDrive’s unique peer-to-peer pricing approach has been critical to the app’s popularity and success, with over 175 million downloads and recognition as the world’s second-most downloaded mobility app. The app’s user-friendly interface enables seamless negotiations and a stress-free experience for passengers and drivers, who are empowered to agree on the ride’s fare and other essential elements.