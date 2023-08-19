InDrive Launches Ride-Hailing Service In Lesotho With Unique Fare Negotiation Model

Global innovator in mobility and urban services, inDrive (https://inDrive.com), has announced the introduction of its ride-hailing service in Lesotho, in line with the company’s ongoing expansion in Southern Africa.

Unlike conventional ride-hailing apps, inDrive permits drivers and passengers to determine their own fares, rather than complying with prices set by algorithms. Passengers can describe their trip and suggest a fare, while drivers may accept, decline, or make a counteroffer without any penalties. The decision can be made by considering factors like the fare amount, car type, estimated arrival time, and driver ratings. Drivers are able to select profitable and convenient requests.

How the App Operates:

A registered user accesses the inDrive app to specify pickup and drop-off locations. Nearby drivers with verified documents get notified with the passenger’s pickup spot and suggested fare. They can either accept this fare or suggest another. The driver can check the drop-off location (Point B) before agreeing to the offer. Once the fare is agreed upon by both parties, the driver picks up the passenger, and the journey proceeds as normal. After completion, both the passenger and driver can rate each other and leave feedback on the InDriver platform, contributing to enhanced service quality.

Adding to its distinctiveness, inDrive’s service fee is notably lower than other similar platforms. In Lesotho, this fee has been entirely removed, allowing drivers to retain all of their earnings. This zero-commission offer is available for 6 months before returning to the standard fee.

Safety is a top priority for inDrive. Rigorous background checks are conducted on drivers, including verification of necessary documents and licenses. Passengers are encouraged to rate their rides, thereby offering insights into driver behavior and service quality.

Incorporated safety features in the app include real-time GPS tracking during trips, allowing passengers to share travel information with family or friends. An emergency button within the app enables immediate contact with authorities, backed by 24/7 dedicated support.

Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative for Southern Africa, expressed that the timing for the Lesotho launch couldn’t be better. He stated, “There’s a clear need for a new approach to ride-hailing. inDrive’s unique fare negotiation model empowers drivers and passengers to agree on a price without algorithmic restrictions. We believe that this method offers a sound solution to many current challenges in the Southern African ride-hailing market.”