inDrive Globally Acknowledged As Fastest-growing Ride-Hailing App In 2022

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, is the world’s fastest growing global ride-hailing app in 2022, according to data.ai (formerly App Annie).

The app saw a 45% increase in downloads year-on-year, climbing from 42.6 million in 2021 to 61.8 million in 2022 to become the 2nd most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide based on Google Play and App Store data (China is App Store only).

inDrive was also the most downloaded ride-hailing app in Morocco, Peru, Panama, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Pakistan, Nepal, Namibia and Botswana.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO, said: “Despite a challenging macro environment, the data.ai figures underscore the success of our approach to launching in new geographies and maintaining growth rates across existing markets.

“Our goal at inDrive is to ensure that everyone who uses our app – from our passengers and drivers to our in-app handymen – has greater control over pricing alongside the flexibility to negotiate a fee which they feel is fair.

“I am pleased to see that inDrive is the most downloaded app in more than ten regions around the world. We expanded into underserved markets to make mobility more accessible for all people because at our core, we believe that everyone has the right to accessible and affordable services.

“We are set to continue on this path in 2023 and build on these results, reaching more people around the world.”

inDrive has achieved rapid growth in 2022, with an 88% year-on-year increase in gross revenue.

The Company’s country count reached 47, up from 37 in 2021, as inDrive expanded its team by 1,000 in 2022 to reach 2,700 employees located across 17 offices worldwide.

Last year also saw inDrive launch several new verticals to expand its offering from passenger and cargo transportation, delivery and handymen services to also include job classifieds and other services.

The company recently rebranded from inDriver (Independent Drivers) to inDrive (Inner Drive) to reflect its mission to Challenge Injustice.