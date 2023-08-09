inDrive Expands Its Services To Port Harcourt

inDrive, the innovative global mobility and urban services platform, announces the launch of its ride-hailing service in Port Harcourt, marking the company’s continued expansion in Nigeria.

This move follows the successful mass launch in 15 Nigerian cities including Kano, Kaduna, Benin City, Nnewi, Aba, Onitsha, Jos, Enugu, Warri, Abeokuta, Akure, Owerri, Calabar, Ado, Ekiti, and Uyo. Port Harcourt thus becomes the 20th Nigerian city, in addition to Lagos, Ibadan, and Abuja, to have inDrive presence since its inaugural launch in 2019.

Distinct from other ride-hailing apps, inDrive empowers drivers and passengers to negotiate their own fares, instead of adhering to algorithm-dictated prices.

Passengers outline the details of their desired trip and propose a fare. Drivers can accept, decline or counter-propose without any penalty for refusal. Passengers are then free to select from the available options based on considerations like fare, car model, estimated arrival time, and driver ratings. In turn, drivers can choose requests that they consider profitable and convenient.

How the App works:

A registered passenger opens the iInDriver app and enters their pickup and drop-off locations.

Drivers who are nearby and have verified car documents receive a notification containing the passenger’s pickup location and the proposed fare.

The driver has the option to either accept the proposed fare or make a counteroffer. Notably, the passenger can view the drop-off location (Point B) before accepting the offer.

Once both parties agree on the fare, the driver proceeds to pick up the passenger, and the ride continues as usual.

After the ride, both the passenger and the driver have the opportunity to rate each other and provide valuable feedback to the iInDriver platform, which helps improve the overall service quality.

Adding to its uniqueness, inDrive typically charges a much lower service fee compared to other mobility apps. In Port Harcourt, the service fee has been completely eliminated, enabling drivers to keep 100% of their earnings. This zero service fee offer will be valid for a period of 6 months, after which the regular fee will be reinstated.

Safety remains paramount for inDrive. Drivers are required to undergo thorough background checks, including verification of necessary documents, licenses, and permits. Passengers are urged to rate their rides, thus providing valuable feedback on driver conduct and service quality.

The app also incorporates safety features such as real-time GPS tracking during rides, enabling passengers to share their trip details with loved ones. An in-app emergency button allows for swift contact with authorities, supported by a 24/7 dedicated support team.

Timothy Oladimeji, Business Development Representative at inDrive, Nigeria, believes the timing is perfect for launching in Port Harcourt. He said, “The recent driver strikes underscore the demand for a fresh approach to ride-hailing.

“That’s where inDrive steps in; our unique model enables both drivers and passengers to negotiate a fair price, rather than being constrained by an algorithm. We’re confident that this approach offers a credible solution to many of the current challenges faced by the ride-hailing sector in Nigeria.”