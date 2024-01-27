inDrive Emerges World’s Second Most Downloaded Ride-hailing App

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform operating across 46 countries globally, including 9 countries in Africa, has been named the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app in 2023, retaining this accolade for a second consecutive year, as revealed by data.ai.

According to the report from data.ai, total downloads of the inDrive app amounted to 66.6 million in 2023, based on Google Play and App Store (China is iOS only). The report also disclosed that inDrive achieved a notable milestone by ranking as the fourth most downloaded application worldwide in the Travel Category.

Recall that in 2023, data.ai adjudged inDrive to be the most downloaded ride-hailing app in 13 countries with a combined population of over 559 million, including markets like Pakistan, Columbia, Egypt, Peru, and Morocco.

Speaking on the milestone, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, inDrive, Arsen Tomsky, explained that the company is excited about the feat, noting that the recognition attests to the hard work and dedication of the team as well as the confidence reposed on the platform by its esteemed users.

“We are delighted that inDrive has maintained its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, a testament to the incredible efforts of our team and the trust our users place in us.

“At inDrive, our super mission is to challenge injustice, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing reliable mobility services at a fair price as we create meaningful earning opportunities for people across the communities where we operate. As we celebrate this milestone, we remember that we measure inDrive’s success not simply by the number of downloads but by the wider impact we make on our communities and the world at large,” Tomsky said.

InDrive continues to enjoy robust growth as it adds new services, including finance, freight, and courier delivery. Beyond that, the company is also expanding its core ridesharing offering to new geographies. Over the past year, inDrive has launched in 9 African cities, with 7 in Nigeria, 2 in Zimbabwe, and two in the U.S.

In addition, the ride-hailing platform has agreed to start adding electric motorcycles to its fleet in the APAC region and has obtained the local regulator’s permission to offer its services there. While scaling quickly, inDrive leverages its unique peer-to-peer pricing model to challenge the lack of affordable transportation options and limited earning opportunities, thereby addressing various types of injustice.