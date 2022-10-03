Indonesia Marks A Dark Day For Football – FIFA President

FIFA President Gianni Infantino called the event at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan Stadium “a horrible day for football.” The stampede that killed 174 people occurred when police shot tear gas into the air to disperse irate supporters who swarmed the pitch after Persebaya Surabaya defeated Arema FC in East Java on Saturday.

East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta reported that around 300 people were injured and brought to local hospitals, but several died on the way.

Infantino said, “The football world is in a state of shock following the tragic incidents that have taken place in Indonesia at the end of the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya at the Kanjuruhan Stadium.

“This is a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives following this tragic incident.”

FIFA, the international football governing body, bans tear gas at football stadiums.

“Together with FIFA and the global football community, all our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, those who have been injured, together with the people of the Republic of Indonesia, the Asian Football Confederation, the Indonesian Football Association, and the Indonesian Football League, at this difficult time.” Infantino added.

Liga 1 has since been suspended temporarily by the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, to allow investigations and improvement of safety policies going forward.