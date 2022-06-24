Indomie Truck Crushes Traffic Warden To Death In Lagos

An indomie truck has crushed a female traffic warden to death in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

BizWatch Nigeria gathered that the indomie truck crushed the traffic warden to death in an accident involving another truck and about five vehicles.

The incident happened on Thursday, June 23, 2022, when the indomie truck skidded off the road after its brake failed to function.

Following the brake failure, the truck rammed into some vehicles at the Shoprite end of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, where he knocked down the policewoman.

“An SUV broke down in the middle of the road outward Lekki this morning (Thursday). So, the traffic warden and some LASTMA officials stood on the median and started controlling the traffic caused by the vehicle. The policewoman was backing oncoming vehicles from the toll gate while standing on the median when a truck came from behind, climbed the culvert and knocked her down. The truck also damaged close to five vehicles on the other side of the road,’ an eyewitness who identified himself as Bayo stated.

Supporting Bayo’s narration of the incident, an official of the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the deceased was done with controlling the traffic and was walking to meet her colleagues when she was hit from behind.

“It is true that medical officials did not arrive early, but there was nothing they could have done,” she stated as she disclosed that the woman died immediately on the spot.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin Police disclosed the identity of the deceased.

“The officer was an ASP. She was a traffic officer serving around Shoprite close to Lekki Toll Gate, and was knocked down by a mini Foton truck with number plate FST 398 YD. The driver was identified as Tunde Oyeyinka. He has been arrested and detained. The corpse has also been deposited in a mortuary,” Hundeyin added.