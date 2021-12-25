fbpx

Indigo Wins ‘PR Agency Of The Year’ At 2021 LaPRIGA Awards

December 25, 20210115

…CEO, Bolaji Abimbola is PR Practitioner of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service Public Relations Consultancy firms, emerged as the Agency of the Year at the 2021 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala Awards (LaPRIGA) held in Lagos on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

It was a double win for the consultancy firm at the event, as its MD/CEO, Mr. Bolaji Abimbola, also bagged the PR Practitioner of the Year Award.

The award ceremony with the theme ‘Gliterrati: Will Celebrate the Best of the Industry and Key Stakeholders’ was well attended by distinguished practitioners and stakeholders, including the President, African Public Relations Association, Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, among others.

The agency emerged top ahead of other leading agencies such as Hill & Knowlton (H&K), CMC Connect, and R & B Public Relations, who were nominated for the same category.

Receiving the award, the Managing Director, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, attributed the feats achieved by the agency to the tenacity of the team and the immense support received from its numerous clients.

Mediacraft CEO, Ehiguese Receives Lifetime Achievement Award At LaPRIGA

“We are grateful for this recognition. For us, it means a higher calling to contribute our part to the growth of the Public Relations profession in Nigeria. This recognition would certainly motivate all our team members to aspire for excellence in delivering services to our clients,” he said.

He specially dedicated the awards to the entire team for their continuous creativity and tireless effort to deliver value exceptionally to the clients.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Comfort Nwankwo, explained that the recognition bestowed on the Agency bears testimony to the immense works and impact of the services delivered to clients.

Nwankwo stressed that the institute would continue to honor agencies, practitioners as a way of raising the bar of professionalism in public relations practice in Nigeria

“The LaPRIGA Awards has evolved to become the PR industry Oscars by adding new colors, dimensions, values and further recognizing best accomplishments in reputation management, relationship management, and support for marketing functions,” she added

In his remarks, the President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo, applauded the organizer for keeping the flag flying in the last six years through the sustenance of the award.

“There is no better way to appreciate ourselves than what the Lagos State Chapter is doing. Programs like this give people room to propel themselves,” Sirajo said

He promised that the national leadership of the institute would extend its support to the organizer to make the award a lot bigger.

