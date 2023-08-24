Indigo Emerges 2023 Best Integrated Marketing & Communication Consultancy Firm In Nigeria

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading full-service Public Relations Consultancy firms, has emerged as the Best Integrated Marketing & Communication Consultancy Firm in Nigeria at the recently concluded Sixth Annual African Excellence Awards. MEA Markets – the award organisers conveyed this to Indigo via an email sent to the Agency.

Part of the mail reads, “The teams at MEA markets are honoured to inform you that Integrated Indigo Limited has been successful this year and has been presented with the following – the Best Integrated Marketing & Communications Consultancy Firm 2023 – Nigeria in the African Excellence Awards 2023.”

According to the award organiser, Integrated Indigo Limited was selected following a rigorous and in-depth nomination, voting and judging process by a network of global marketing communication experts and an in-house team.

The organiser noted that the Agency was judged based on its performance over the past year and its willingness to innovate, reflected in its contributions towards great works by the clients.

Organised by MEA Markets, the annual awards seek to celebrate and honour the best and brightest innovators across various industries in Africa.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director, Integrated Indigo Limited, Bolaji Abimbola, described the award as a big motivation that would continue to propel the Agency to collaborate with clients in delivering excellent results.

According to Abimbola, the success recorded by the Agency is mainly due to the tenacity of the team and the immense support received from its numerous clients.

“We’re humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award. This is a big icing on the cake, having recently won the 2023 SABRE Awards Africa.

“This recognition underscores our commitment to providing exceptional services and solutions to our clients. It’s a testament to our team’s tenacity and dedication to excellence. Our thanks go to MEA Markets and the esteemed judges for this recognition,” he said.

He dedicated the award to the entire team for their continuous creativity and tireless effort to deliver client value.