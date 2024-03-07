Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria to Begin Selling CNG – Spokesperson

[adsanity align='alignnone' id=362504]

The National Vice President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), revealed that the association is in discussions with the Federal Government to kickstart the sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) at their filling stations.

Fashola explained that IPMAN’s existing filling stations would serve as CNG refilling points, aiming to expedite the adoption of gas across the nation. This move aligns with the government’s efforts to promote gas as a more affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to petrol and diesel, particularly following the removal of fuel subsidies.

The lack of CNG stations has been a significant obstacle to initiatives like the Tinubu gas project. Fashola highlighted that IPMAN, representing over 80% of filling stations nationwide, is actively engaging with the government to facilitate the widespread availability of CNG.

He noted that many independent marketers already retail liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, and are now targeting CNG as the next product to offer. Plans include converting trucks from diesel to CNG-powered engines, with kits readily available.

Fashola emphasized the convenience for consumers, envisioning filling stations where customers can choose between petrol, diesel, and CNG. He also addressed logistical challenges, stating that seminars are being conducted to streamline the distribution process, potentially establishing smaller CNG depots akin to petrol depots.

Despite ongoing discussions, Fashola expressed optimism about the feasibility of the project, foreseeing direct sourcing of CNG from the producers, thus reducing reliance on third-party suppliers as seen with petrol distribution.