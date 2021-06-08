“Increase Age Of Retirement For Teachers, Years Of Service” – Buhari Tells Reps

June 8, 2021 83

President Muhammadu Buhari has in writing urged the House of Representatives (house of reps) to increase of retirement age for teachers.

President Buhari is asking for the retirement age to be increased from 60 years to 65 years and the years of service reviewed from 35 years to 40 years.

The House of Reps is considering the President’s request seeking confirmation of Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ​President Muhammadu Buhari on May 27 appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Insecurity

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Reps said that the insecurity and unrest across the country are symptoms of war and that they will begin consideration of bills to review the security framework of the country.