Incorporating Human-Centered Solutions For Workplace Transformation

A usual workweek for some could read: Traditional Monday meetings, outfield customer oversite on Tuesday, convene strategic think-tank session with colleagues working remotely from the corporate office, whilst deploying the HP Smart App to print meeting outlines for physical attendees on the go.

Just as you go about your day, the relationship with your team is somewhat multi-dimensional with Slack and Teams holding sway.

Incidentally, for over two years, institutions globally have persistently recorded a multifaceted paradigm shift; seeing people getting jobs done on the go – from the comfort of their homes, hotels, in-flight, and in coffee cafés or shared workspaces. While most employees welcome hybrid work, it has its peculiar glitches.

These dynamics – tools, and processes driving the engagement and efficiency of in-person work environment are now jaded; hence, businesses ensure productivity is not impeded by striving harder through the adoption of a flexible work model.

One of the noticeable trends in Nigeria in recent times is that HR leaders have identified organizational redesign as a priority and are moving towards building a cross-functional network of teams to become more agile. Efficiency is key to successfully execute organizational strategy.

So, to generate, share, and protect data amongst a mass workforce, business leaders must devise effective strategies. Therefore, whilst acknowledging that ways to handle once-printed material is one struggle, yet for other workflow, the issues reach farther.

Embracing digital transformation rightly is arduous; according to Boston Consulting Group, about 70% of digital transformations fall short of their objective expectations, reasons giving as uncomplimentary company culture not endearing to change or poor data gathering and management methods.

The concept of “human-centered transformation” – which is a tactic that sustains workers at the forefront is one reliable concept being entrenched by HP worldwide. This deals with the needs of employees to work proficiently and successfully today.

This, in the workplace, further connotes a great understanding of end-users’ behaviour, wishes, and own experiences. Consequently, whilst you want to imagine employees’ adaptability to stale technologies, tools, and procedures – can be unproductive and unsatisfying for many to deploy, exclusively in our dynamic work world—tools, technologies, and procedures essentially must, speedily, meet employees’ needs.

Incidentally, accepting “human-centered transformation” is expressly imperative as employee roles are now more flexible than ever; hence, HP is distinctively determined to explore this as it undergoes its own swing to digital processes, workflows, and systems.

Deepening worker-focused solutions

Nigeria’s remote work scene is thriving, as more and more businesses embrace the hybrid model. Lately, the ‘japa’ syndrome has compelled employers to rethink work conditions and embrace customised work arrangements, new research, Temporal Contexts and Actors vis-a-vis I-deals’ Timing and Creation: Evidence from Nigeria, has found.

Also, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), 85 percent of 1,017 Nigerian companies adopted hybrid work arrangements during the pandemic, while at least four percent of those surveyed will operate a fully remote work approach post-COVID. Nigeria also leads the way in the number of organisations in Africa planning a hybrid work model (56 percent) going forward.

HP, as a global corporate citizen, prides itself as more than a manufacturer of discreet products and solutions like computers, printers, webcams, and other peripherals.

We aim to provide a holistic, intuitive suite of products and services that are flexible, scalable, and anticipate customers’ needs.

It is layering valuable insights into products and services through advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and crowdsourcing that enable greater problem-solving, faster decision-making, and increased sharing of vital information.

The objective for HP is to inspire customers in line with their own digital transformation paths by providing ongoing, informed decision-making.

Thus, for reference, the HP Presence portfolio uses AI for real-time monitoring to guarantee that video calls users perpetually stay in frame, look their best, and are audibly heard by all.

Additionally, HP’s acquisition and integration of Poly broadens these capabilities as we launch our new Workplace Services & Solutions organization.

These steps will help HP further expand our device, software, and digital service offerings while providing more insights, manageability, and data security to hybrid workforces.

Resolving end-user demands

Primarily, customer experience is key. HP needs to display good understanding of user journeys, pain points, and their expected results. Appreciably, we need to get daily direct feedback from our products and services users, like doctors and nurses in hospitals, teachers in classrooms, and field engineers.

Inquire what they require today to work more effectively? Just as having conversations with business leaders, procurement specialists, and IT staffers amongst others.

By extension, how can technology lead the quest for a better hybrid work experience? What will be needed a year, or five years, from now? Technology is assisting us here, too.

We are now able to deploy digital innovations to pool everything from a single user’s feedback to crowdsourcing solutions that can apply to specific roles, industries, geographic areas, and much more.

Conclusively, as we push further, we need to have sustainable engagements in this ever-evolving market as we test, experiment, and discover varied means.

Though, we may not have all the answers initially, but solutions will continually be vital as we incorporate human-centric evolution.

BY: Country Head, HP Nigeria, Emmanuel Asika