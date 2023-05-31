In His Case Against Tinubu, Atiku Offers 118 Exhibits

Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has submitted a total of 118 evidence to the five-member panel of the Presidential Election Petition Court in his case against President Bola Tinubu.

In order to protest the Independent National Electoral Commission’s designation of Tinubu, who ran for office as a candidate for the All Progressives Congress, as the victor of the February 25 election, Atiku and the PDP went before the tribunal. Tinubu received 8,794,726 votes, making him the election’s victor.

In their accusations against Tinubu, Atiku and the PDP claimed that the president was not duly elected by the majority of lawful votes cast at the election. The president “was, at the time of the election, not qualified to contest,” they further asserted.

At the start of the hearing on Tuesday, one of Atiku’s attorneys, Eyitayo Jegede, handed his first batch of exhibits to the court.

Certified copies of the presidential election results from the 36 states of the union and the Federal Capital Territory were among the exhibits offered as proof.

Printouts of data from the bimodal voter accreditation system and records of the number of permanent voter cards used for the election in the 36 states and the FCT are included as additional exhibits. All offered exhibits were accepted into the evidence.

The case’s respondents held off on objecting to any of the papers until their final written response.

The petitioners did not present any witnesses at the hearing.