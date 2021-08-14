fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Improved Vaccination Will Push Up Nigeria’s GDP Growth, CBN Predicts

August 14, 20210107
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has estimated that Nigerian GDP will grow by 3 percent by the end of the year if there is improved vaccination, new health hazards and lockdown.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has estimated that Nigerian GDP will grow by 3 percent by the end of the year if there is improved vaccination, no new health hazards and lockdown.

The Director of Monetary Policy Department at CBN, Dr Hassan Mahmud, made this prediction on Friday at the virtual mid-year economic review and outlook 2021 held in Abuja.

According to him, if certain things were in place, the country would record some positive economic figures in 2021 and early 2022.

Mahmud said, “Also, if the CBN forecasts for GDP growth are sustained and there is improved vaccination and the health hazards and lockdowns are not resurfacing, we will see GDP getting close to three percent by the end of 2021.

The director also predicted improved inflation from double-digit to single-digit by next year if there is a full implementation of its recent policies designed to boost different sectors of the economy.

He said even though there are challenges such as insecurity, exchange rate market pressure, declining capital inflows, high debt service payments and rising fiscal deficits, the CBN projected speedy economic recovery.

READ ALSO: SEC To Tackle Identity Management Issue In Nigeria’s Capital Market

Mahmud added, “We will also see the inflation number coming down less than 13 percent by the end of the year and further down to the NBS projection of single-digit by 2022 or the middle of 2022.

“We will start seeing a downward trend in inflation numbers, particularly, headline inflation.”

According to Mahmud, there will be a drop in food inflation, if an effective supply system is maintained and security issues mitigated.

About Author

Improved Vaccination Will Push Up Nigeria’s GDP Growth, CBN Predicts
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

October 10, 20130173

Business: Barclays Debunks Rumours of Acquisition in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Barclays Group has refuted allegations that the company was eyeing an expensive acquisition in Nigeria. The CEO, Antony Jenkins, denied this allegations whi
Read More
May 13, 20162140

Bullish Sentiment Makes Minor Comeback As NSE Index Rises By 0.91%

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, saw slight recovery on Thursday, May 12, as the oil and gas index leaped on positive re
Read More
US death toll COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 11, 20200201

US Records over 2,000 Deaths in a Single Day

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The US has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. Figures from Johns Hopkins University show 2,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.