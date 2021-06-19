fbpx
Improve Quality of Service, Reduce Data Price, Buhari Tells MTN

June 19, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the management of MTN Group to improve the quality of its network and reduce the price of data for Nigerians.

The president made the call in Abuja when he received members of the board of MTN Group, led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Mupita, at the State House on Friday.

He also asked the company to be actively involved in research and development in the Nigeria’s telecoms industry.

Buhari said, “I recently unveiled and launched the National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian telecommunications sector.

I call on MTN to support the implementation of this policy and, train and engage more Nigerians in your company.

“In particular, we will like you to continue to support our efforts by improving the quality of service and enabling a downward price review of the cost of data and other services, in view of your large market in Nigeria.

“We also urge you to step up your corporate social responsibility programmes and support research and development that will enhance your services in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Use Digital Disruption To Drive Business Growth, Tech Leaders Advise

“I congratulate you on your appointment as the Group President of MTN. I wish you all the best.

“Nigeria is your most lucrative market in Africa, Asia and the Middle East as well as the source of a third of the income of the entire MTN Group.

“As such, we urge you to offer top-of-the-range and affordable services to Nigerians.

“As we seek to make broadband widely available and affordable, we urge MTN to continue to support our efforts by expanding high-quality connectivity to Nigerians in un-served and under-served areas.”

“Our massive jump in the Global Ease of Doing Business Ranking is proof that our efforts are yielding results.

“We have identified and addressed the key challenges that affected the growth of the digital economy sector.

“I am happy to note that the right of way charges have now been pegged at a maximum of N145/linear metre.

“I have given directives for the protection of critical national infrastructure and this has addressed the issue of vandalism of such infrastructure.

“Service providers should always appreciate the efforts of government and not undermine it,” he said.

