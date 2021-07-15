fbpx

Importers Decry Imposition Of Illegal Charges By Tin Can Customs

July 15, 2021043
The Tin Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is being accused by Importers of introducing illegal charges through the use of “alerts” and hampering the flow of trade.

An importer, Charles Ubah, bemoaned what he described as frivolous charges been required of importers. Among the imposed fees is the “importer alert charge” imposed on him and other importers clearing goods through the command.

He said, “There’s another money I’m paying this morning now, they said it is importers alert. I don’t understand this country. Having paid some illegitimate money to make sure I clear my goods, they are still asking for another importers alert.

“PAAR Abuja gave me to go ahead with my clearance having declared my container void of infractions but getting to the valuation unit, I was made to pay this money which I don’t understand its purpose.”

Similarly, another importer who gave his name as Nnamdi, stated that the command has tacitly imposed not less than seven different illegal “alert charges” on consignees.

“We pay for CPC alert, system audit alert, CIU alert, strike force alert, compliance unit alert, valuation alert, headquarters alert, and still counting and the government expects me not to sell at a high price. This is not going to be possible.

“I am telling Nigerians that Customs is the cause of inflation in the country. There is nothing we can do about that. I imported my goods from Italy. Having paid more than five million naira for clearance; what is now my gain? But Nigerians will be on the receiving side when I start selling it,” Nnamdi said,

The Public Relations Officer of the Tin Can Island Port Command, Uche Ejesieme, debunked the imposition claims made by the importers.

He said, “What is the meaning of alert? Let us start first to describe alert. Alert is only meant to create awareness to trigger your consciousness as an officer acting on a document to look at certain risk parameters before taking appropriate action on a document.

“That they got alert does not mean you must pay additional duty. The essence of alert is just to use technology to control the psyche of any officer who is acting on any declaration. And that alert would point out certain parameters. It might require you to take a second look at the value, or the quantity, or the year of manufacturing depending on the consignment.

“By the time an appropriate officer – and after you check all those parameters and discover that there are no issues – you will now revert back, through the system to the owner that the value is in order and the consignment is released.”

Importers Decry Imposition Of Illegal Charges By Tin Can Customs
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

