Import Index Records 1.07% Increases Between April, June – NBS Report

September 23, 20210106
National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the all-commodity group import index grew marginally by 1.07 per cent between April and June.

It said this on Wednesday in Abuja, in the “Commodity Price Indices and Terms of Trade for Quarter Two, 2021” published on its website.

According to the report, the growth was driven mainly by products of the chemical and allied industries (1.40 percent), wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles (1.37 percent) and paper making material, paper and paperboard articles (1.23 percent).

The NBS also said that between April and May, the all-commodity group import price index grew marginally by 0.12 percent.

This, it said, was due to marginal increases in the index of products of the chemical and Allied industries (0.78 percent), wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles (0.72 percent), paper making material, paper and paperboard (0.44 percent).

“This was offset by a decrease in the prices of live animals, animal products (-0.17 percent), animal and vegetable fats and oils and cleavage (-0.23 percent) and mineral products (-0.27 percent).”

READ ALSO: Zainab Ahmed: FG To Advance Industrial Digital Economy, Inclusive Development

It also said that between May and June, the all commodity group import index grew by 0.95 per cent, driven by mineral products (1.15 percent), animal and vegetable fats and oils and other cleavage products (1.13 per cent) and live animals, animal products (1.10 per cent) and others.

The document said that the all-commodity group export index increased by 0.72 per cent between April and June driven mainly by an increase in the prices of products of the chemical and allied industries (2.54 per cent).

Others are, plastic rubber and articles (0.85 per cent) and mineral products (0.74 per cent).

It, however, said that the index was negatively affected by live animals, animal products (-2.61 per cent), vehicles, aircraft and parts (-0.24 per cent) and wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal and articles (-0.23 per cent).

The NBS explained that Terms of Trade (TOT) represents the ratio between a country’s export prices and its import prices.

“The ratio is calculated by dividing the price of the exports by the price of the imports, usually in percentage terms.

“An increase in the TOT between two periods (or when TOT is greater than 100 per cent) means that the value of exports is increasing relative to the value of imports and the country can afford more imports for the same value of exports.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

